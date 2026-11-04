Pocso accused attacks survivor in Keralam's Perumbavoor, tries to flee court

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a 14-year-old Pocso case survivor in Perumbavoor, attempted to escape from court premises on Tuesday after being remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, Mohammed Adinan, suffered minor injuries during the escape attempt and was taken to hospital before being shifted to jail.

Adinan, a native of Perumbavoor, was out on bail in a sexual assault case involving a minor girl, allegedly broke into her house on Monday and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The girl suffered serious injuries to her hands while trying to fend off the attack. A neighbour who rushed to the house after hearing her screams was also assaulted and injured.

Following the attack, local residents rushed to the spot, forcing Adinan to flee and hide in nearby bushes. Acting on information provided by residents, the police launched a search and apprehended him. He reportedly resisted arrest but was overpowered by the police.

The police subsequently produced Adinan before the Perumbavoor court on Tuesday and secured his remand. However, while being taken to jail after the proceedings, he allegedly attempted to flee from the court.