Raw material prices up; printing industry in crisis

KOCHI: The printing industry is facing a severe financial crisis following the continuous rise in raw material prices, said Tushar V Dothe, president of the All India Federation of Master Printers.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, he said the frequent and unpredictable increase in the prices of paper, printing inks, chemicals, printing plates, lamination films and other consumables has pushed printing units into financial difficulties. “Earlier, raw material prices generally increased once a year, allowing printers to revise their charges accordingly. However, prices are now increasing several times a year, making it difficult for printers to pass on the additional costs to customers,” he said.

The widening gap between rising production costs and unchanged printing charges has affected the financial viability of several units. Increasing working capital requirements, mounting operational expenses and difficulties in repaying bank loans have added to the industry’s woes. Dothe said the printing industry plays a crucial role in supporting sectors such as education, publishing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, retail and packaging.

Kerala Master Printers Association president Rajesh G, secretary Eldo K George and treasurer Saju were present at the press conference.