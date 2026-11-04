Woman alleges sexual harassment by preacher arrested in POCSO case in Kerala

KOLLAM: A Kollam native has come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Islamic preacher and social media content creator Muhammed Niyas Jouhary (34), who was arrested in a POCSO case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Ochira.

The woman alleged that the preacher approached her under the guise of offering help and subsequently engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations over the phone.

According to the woman, she initially knew Niyas as a motivational speaker. He allegedly presented himself as a good person, obtained her phone number and later told her that she was facing certain problems which needed to be resolved. However, during their subsequent phone conversations, he allegedly began making inappropriate remarks and repeatedly attempted to initiate video calls.

The woman alleged that Niyas made indirect sexual references during their conversations and even used the word 'sex'. She said his manner of interaction was similar to the behaviour reflected in the audio clips that have recently surfaced in connection with the POCSO case.

She also claimed that several others might have had similar experiences but were reluctant to speak out due to fear and social stigma. "Many may not come forward because they are hesitant and afraid to disclose such experiences publicly," she said.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their investigation into the POCSO case registered against Niyas. As part of efforts to identify possible additional survivors, officers are planning counselling sessions for students of his Al Habibiya Islamic Academy at Memana in Ochira, with the support of the Child Welfare Committee.