Woman alleges sexual harassment by preacher arrested in POCSO case in Kerala

KOLLAM: A Kollam native has come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Islamic preacher and social media content creator Muhammed Niyas Jouhary (34), who was arrested in a POCSO case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Ochira.
The woman alleged that the preacher approached her under the guise of offering help and subsequently engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations over the phone.
According to the woman, she initially knew Niyas as a motivational speaker. He allegedly presented himself as a good person, obtained her phone number and later told her that she was facing certain problems which needed to be resolved. However, during their subsequent phone conversations, he allegedly began making inappropriate remarks and repeatedly attempted to initiate video calls.
The woman alleged that Niyas made indirect sexual references during their conversations and even used the word 'sex'. She said his manner of interaction was similar to the behaviour reflected in the audio clips that have recently surfaced in connection with the POCSO case.
She also claimed that several others might have had similar experiences but were reluctant to speak out due to fear and social stigma. "Many may not come forward because they are hesitant and afraid to disclose such experiences publicly," she said.
Meanwhile, police have intensified their investigation into the POCSO case registered against Niyas. As part of efforts to identify possible additional survivors, officers are planning counselling sessions for students of his Al Habibiya Islamic Academy at Memana in Ochira, with the support of the Child Welfare Committee.
The academy, which was temporarily closed by police on Tuesday, has 40 students, including 13 girls. Police have collected the students' details and are examining all aspects of the case. Niyas was remanded on Saturday, and the investigation team is expected to approach the court seeking his custody. His mobile phone has also been confiscated.
Police are additionally examining his financial transactions, including revenue from his YouTube channel and Google Pay transactions linked to mobile numbers displayed in his social media reels. Investigators are also looking into reports that he earned lakhs of rupees monthly through social media and recently purchased land and began construction at Memana.
An alleged audio clip in which a man purportedly identified as Niyas asks a woman not to disclose their conversation has also circulated on social media. Police said the voice appeared similar to that of the accused but were yet to establish whether the recording was part of his conversation with the minor survivor.
The original incident reportedly occurred in October and November 2025 after the girl's grandmother approached Niyas, believing he could resolve her health problems and rid her of an alleged evil spirit. Police allege that he sexually assaulted the girl at the academy and at a rented house where he was staying. The incident came to light after the girl disclosed her experience to friends.