Anti-ragging mobile app launched in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim to strengthen student safety, the government on Wednesday launched a mobile app that allows students to anonymously report ragging and other campus-related grievances. It has been named after JS Siddharth, who died allegedly by suicide in 2024 following ragging at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Wayanad.

The government also launched a project to establish 300 science centres across the state to promote scientific temper and inquiry-based learning among young people. The launch of the Student Aspiration Survey, aimed at paving the way for major reforms in higher education, and the inauguration of a special online course on scientific temper, prepared in collaboration with C-DIT, were also held.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the first sub-centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper project at Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram. He also launched the Siddharth Student Welfare mobile app.

In his inaugural address, Satheesan stressed the need to revive the scientific spirit and rational thinking envisioned by India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, both on campuses and in society.