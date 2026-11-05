Kerala Lok Ayukta issues notices to CM Satheesan on chartered flight episode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Ayukta has issued notices to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Chief Secretary on the complaint of activist K M Shajahan against the CM for travelling in a sponsored chartered flight to Malappuram during the flood.

According to Shajahan’s complaint, using a flight that was sponsored by an unidentified person should be treated as an an act of nepotism and corruption. It was to this complaint that the Lok Ayukta sought the CM’ s response.

The State Police Chief had testified before the Lok Ayukta that the allegation was frivolous and the flight was arranged by Chipson Aviation on the government’s request. Chipson had operated helicopter service for the state police and the contract expired Mid-September.

There were reports that Chipson had floated a new proposal to extend the contract. The chartered flight episode occurred during the period, raising allegation that the aviation firm footed the bill of the chartered flight with an eye on the prospective deal.

The CM is yet to reveal the identity of the sponsor, but had justified the travel saying it did not involve any cost to the government. He also denied reports that Chipson’s new proposal is being considered