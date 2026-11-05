Keralam: Elevated by HC as senior advocate, this 100-yr-old lawyer ‘overrules’ quitting

KOCHI: For PB Menon, skipping court is a big no. Menon, who turned 100 on October 10, has been practising law for the past 77 years. And even now, the thrill of drawing up pleadings, conducting cross-examinations and making arguments has not faded for the centenarian.
It’s no wonder, then, that his passion got him a recognition no lawyer practising in a mofussil court has ever received — elevation as senior advocate by the High Court.
Surprisingly, his parents chose law as profession for him; he had no interest in it. “The norm those days was ‘obey your parents’. Parents decided children’s careers. So they sent my elder brother to medical college in Madras and my younger brother to engineering college. I was asked to study law,” he told TNIE. Since the lone law college back then was the Madras Law College, Menon moved to Chennai. “My youngest brother was asked to stay back, so he got into business,” he said.
“I had neither interest nor aptitude to study law. Still, I successfully completed the course and did apprenticeship under the then Advocate General at Madras High Court. After two years there, my father called me back home to Palakkad to practise.”
This marked the transition of law from an obligation to a passion for him.
“I initially practised criminal law. Later, I switched to civil. Since then, I have taken up only civil cases. I attend all civil court hearings as per need,” he said.
On his switch to civil law, Menon said, “Once, my senior sent me to Fort Cochin (Kochi) for a criminal case. However, as the sub-collector was on long leave, the appellate magisterial jurisdiction came under the Fort Cochin sub-judge.
After the arguments and court proceedings, the judge called me to his chamber and advised me to take up civil law as I had more aptitude for it. My meeting with that legal giant changed my views about civil courts. I should say it was a turning point in my career.”
Menon termed his elevation by the High Court a “big honour”. “As far as I know, there are a little over 700 senior advocates in India and all except me are lawyers from higher courts. I am of the understanding that I am the only lawyer in India practising in a district court who has been elevated to the position,” he said, adding, “I believe my father made the right career call for me. I still remember my parents in my prayers. My only grief is that my wife, Malathy Menon, is not with me to share my happiness.”
On trial courts of the past and present, Menon said the entire system had now changed for the worst. “And for what? Just to save time and prevent docket explosion? All progress in the system is solely based on these two counts. I feel every new method has had an adverse effect on the legal system. It is not progressive at all .
Though progress has been made in using modern gadgets, the move is not working well in trial courts. I should say ‘old is gold’ in every sense. The system has degraded and is beyond redemption. A transformation to suit the present day is the need of the hour,” Menon opined.