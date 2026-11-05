Keralam: Elevated by HC as senior advocate, this 100-yr-old lawyer ‘overrules’ quitting

KOCHI: For PB Menon, skipping court is a big no. Menon, who turned 100 on October 10, has been practising law for the past 77 years. And even now, the thrill of drawing up pleadings, conducting cross-examinations and making arguments has not faded for the centenarian.

It’s no wonder, then, that his passion got him a recognition no lawyer practising in a mofussil court has ever received — elevation as senior advocate by the High Court.

Surprisingly, his parents chose law as profession for him; he had no interest in it. “The norm those days was ‘obey your parents’. Parents decided children’s careers. So they sent my elder brother to medical college in Madras and my younger brother to engineering college. I was asked to study law,” he told TNIE. Since the lone law college back then was the Madras Law College, Menon moved to Chennai. “My youngest brother was asked to stay back, so he got into business,” he said.

“I had neither interest nor aptitude to study law. Still, I successfully completed the course and did apprenticeship under the then Advocate General at Madras High Court. After two years there, my father called me back home to Palakkad to practise.”

This marked the transition of law from an obligation to a passion for him.

“I initially practised criminal law. Later, I switched to civil. Since then, I have taken up only civil cases. I attend all civil court hearings as per need,” he said.

On his switch to civil law, Menon said, “Once, my senior sent me to Fort Cochin (Kochi) for a criminal case. However, as the sub-collector was on long leave, the appellate magisterial jurisdiction came under the Fort Cochin sub-judge.