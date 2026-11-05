Keralam PSC’s sins of commission & omission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations that beset the state Public Service Commission (PSC) over alleged irregularities in its recruitment process to administrative posts prompted the UDF government to order a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Oddly enough, it was a quarrel between two candidates who featured on the rank list for the coveted post of chief of industry and infrastructure with the planning board that brought the malfeasance out in the open. After falling short of the expected top rank, K Shyam Krishnan and J S Jayalal applied for release of their answer sheets under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. But the PSC sat on their applications and issued the answer sheets after about a year. To their dread, they found that answers to 10 questions — which accounted for 58 marks — had not been tabulated.

The commission contended that the anomaly was the result of a technical glitch in the on-screen marking (OSM) system. But the inordinate delay in handing over copies of the answer sheets raised eyebrows.

Even while in the opposition, the UDF accused the ruling LDF of engaging in political and back-door appointments, which it said were plaguing the PSC’s functioning. It highlighted the 2019 civil police officer exam where three leaders of the SFI topped the rank list, only to be exposed later for cheating.

The SIT investigation corroborated the allegations. It revealed malpractices in several exams. This led to the arrest of a retired deputy secretary and an additional secretary. In a further fallout, commission chair M R Baiju and an unspecified number of members were listed as accused for improprieties in the selection of fisheries extension officers.

The probe revealed a clear pattern. Most of the beneficiaries were allegedly CPM sympathisers or those linked to its feeder outfits.