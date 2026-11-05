Mahamagham rift: Thirunavaya temple trustee in Keralam appeals for unity

MALAPPURAM: The trustee of the Thirunavaya Nava Mukunda Temple, the Zamorin, has asked the Juna Akhada and the Sangh Parivar-backed Margadharshak Mandal to set aside their differences and jointly organise the Mahamagham festival in January.

In separate letters responding to applications from both groups seeking permission to use the temple premises for their respective events, the Zamorin made it clear that the venue would be allotted only if the two groups agreed to come together and conduct the festival peacefully.

“All sanyasi communities must stand together for the betterment of society. Without any underlying animosity or hostility, both groups should collaborate to conduct the Mahamagham peacefully,” the letter said.

The Nava Mukunda Temple Trust received four sets of applications, two each from the Juna Akhada and the Margadharshak Mandal, last month.

The intervention comes amid a stalemate between the two groups, which have been preparing to hold separate events after failing to reach an agreement on organising a joint festival. With the proposed dates overlapping, the temple trust is also faced with the difficulty of allocating its premises to either group.

The Juna Akhada has announced a Kumbh Mela-model event from January 15 to March 6, with Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi heading the Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela.