Muslim Youth League state meet in Ernakulam after 24 years

KOCHI: Ernakulam will host the Muslim Youth League (MYL) state conference after 24 years, from November 6 to 8. The organisers expect attendance of around one lakh youth at the concluding public meeting at Marine Drive on November 8.

The conference, themed ‘Youth’s Corrective to an Era of Injustice’, will feature seminars, a delegates’ meet, a White Guard parade and the rally.

MYL state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said the meet would express solidarity with the Delhi protests. After flag-hoisting at Ernakulam Town Hall at 3pm on November 6, a seminar on fascism, communalism and governance will follow.

The delegates’ conference will ben held on November 7.

On November 8, a rally and White Guard parade will begin from Kaloor Stadium, followed by the public meeting at Marine Drive.

Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the public meeting. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will attend as chief guest, while Karnataka Home Minister Priyank M Kharge will deliver the keynote address. Senior League leaders will also participate in the public meeting.