After Centre, CJP takes on Congress government in Keralam over LPST protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which recently backed the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s campaign against the chief election commissioner at the Centre, has now joined an agitation against the Congress-led UDF government in Keralam.

The Gen Z-led party on Thursday extended support to the protesting Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders, who have been demanding appointments to government schools.

CJP South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi joined the LPST rankholders’ 12-hour hunger strike in front of the secretariat on Thursday.

A few other CJP activists also took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Mallangi said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had promised to resolve the grievances of LPST rank holders within 24 hours of the UDF government assuming office.

“The protesters have remained very peaceful and very hopeful that he will live up to his word. But close to six months have passed since the chief minister was sworn in, and the issue remains unresolved,” he said.

Alleging irregularities and corruption in teacher recruitment in government and aided schools, the CJP leader demanded a uniform recruitment process through the Public Service Commission (PSC) for all schools. Valarmathi S, secretary of the Action Council and convenor of the LPST rank holders, has been on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the secretariat.