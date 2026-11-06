C Sadanandan possible contender for Union berth after George Kurien’s exit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With speculation mounting over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle, BJP leaders in Keralam are hoping for greater representation in the Narendra Modi government.

Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan has emerged as a possible contender for a ministerial berth from the state.

Keralam’s representation in the Union cabinet was reduced to Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi after George Kurien resigned as Union Minister of State in June following the end of his Rajya Sabha term.

The BJP’s national leadership decided against giving him a second term, leaving the state without a second ministerial representative.

Sadanandan, a BJP state vice-president from Kannur, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on July 21, 2025.

The RSS was instrumental in his induction into national politics, with his candidature seen as a way to highlight the CPM’s alleged political violence. Sadanandan lost both his legs in a political attack in 1994.

According to reports, the next reshuffle is expected in November, around Diwali.

With the state BJP unit keen to secure a place in the Union cabinet, Sadanandan’s name is gaining support within the party and the RSS.

The question of Keralam’s representation assumes significance in the wake of the UDF’s return to power in the state and the Congress’ national campaign against the Election Commission of India.

“The party’s electoral gains in the state assembly have to be consolidated ahead of the next Lok Sabha election, expected to be held in April or May 2029,” said a BJP leader.

“Sadanandan’s induction into the cabinet would help the BJP. The greater his visibility, the greater the electoral and organisational gains for the party. Moreover, we want a leader like him in the cabinet who can take on both the CPM and the Congress politically,” the leader added.