Keralam aiming for Rs 28 lakh crore economy by 2032

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam aims to raise its GSDP to Rs 28 lakh crore by 2032, from Rs 16 lakh crore now. The annual growth rate will be raised from the present 5% to 7%, says the approach paper for the 15th Five-Year Plan approved by the first meeting of the reconstituted State Planning Board here on Thursday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan chaired the meeting. Ministers P K Kunhalikutty, Sunny Joseph, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John and C P John, board vice-chairman K M Chandrasekhar and members attended. The meeting decided to launch a Yuva Keralam Mission on the lines of Kudumbashree. The Local Self-Government, Higher Education, Youth Affairs and SC/ST departments, along with Planning Board members, will discuss the details and prepare a blueprint.

Unlike earlier plans, the 15th Plan will be implemented in project mode. To help the state move from an economy based on migrant remittances to an investment-driven economy, the approach paper puts forward the idea of a “partnership economy”. Under this, private firms, cooperative societies and non-resident Keralites will be made partners in investment and development.

The Board approved setting up a partnership cell to design projects worth more than Rs 10 crore that will be implemented in partnership mode. A revolving fund of Rs 100 crore for project preparation and studies was also approved.

The CM said the focus should be on speeding up development work, avoiding delays in project implementation and making effective use of resources, including Central schemes, for the benefit of the state.

Other decisions