Keralam’s mangrove cover increased in past decade, finds study

KOCHI: A new study by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) found that mangrove cover in Kerala has registered an overall increase over the past decade.

The study, which was presented at the international symposium on fisheries and remote sensing hosted at CMFRI, compared satellite images from 2017 and 2026 to map changes in mangrove vegetation across Kerala’s coastal districts. It found an overall rise in mangrove cover during the period, despite the state having lost nearly 90 per cent of its mangroves over the past five decades.

Mangroves serve as vital breeding and nursery grounds for fish, protect coastlines from cyclones and storm surges, and help absorb atmospheric carbon. The findings highlight the potential of satellite-based monitoring to track mangrove recovery and support conservation efforts along Kerala’s coast.

The three-day international symposium is being jointly organised by Trevor Platt Science Foundation, Department of Chemical Oceanography of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), CMFRI and Marine Biological Association of India.

Bay of Bengal experienced 100 marine heatwaves in four decades.

Flagging concerns over climate-driven changes in marine ecosystems, another study presented at the symposium highlighted the increasing incidence of marine heatwaves in the Bay of Bengal. “The region experienced more than 100 marine heatwave events between 1982 and 2023, with both their frequency and cumulative intensity showing an increasing trend,” said the study. The study was presented by the Department of Oceanography of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh.

The analysis of daily sea-surface temperature data revealed that marine heatwaves have become more frequent, particularly since 2000, the study report said. As per the study, the year 2016 stood out as an extreme year, recording events of high intensity and prolonged duration.

Marine heatwave events occurred most frequently in August and November, while the most intense episodes were generally recorded during the pre-monsoon months. The researchers warn that the growing frequency and duration of these unusually warm ocean conditions could increase risks to marine ecosystems and influence extreme weather events, including tropical cyclone intensity.