PSC irregularities: BJP team meets President, seeks action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of former governor Rajendra Arlekar’s recommendation to the President for the removal of the PSC chairman and members, a BJP delegation from Keralam has met the President seeking the initiation of constitutional proceedings against the panel.

The delegation has urged the President to consider the recommendation submitted by the former governor and take appropriate constitutional action under Article 317 of the Constitution, including a reference to the Supreme Court for an inquiry into allegations against PSC chairman M R Baiju and members of the Commission.

In a representation submitted to the President, the delegation cited alleged examination manipulations, nepotism, backdoor appointments and political interference in the functioning of the constitutional recruitment body, arguing that these had undermined public confidence in its impartiality and integrity. The eight-member delegation included former state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Rajya Sabha members C Sadanandan and P T Usha, among others.

Citing findings of the crime branch special investigation team (SIT), the representation alleged that 10 questions carrying 58 marks for the exam for senior positions in the Kerala State Planning Board were left unevaluated in the answer scripts of all candidates, allegedly benefiting the candidate who secured the first rank.

It further claimed that the SIT had received 180 complaints relating to PSC examinations.