Swami Rithambharananda takes over as Sivagiri Mutt president after tight contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Rithambharananda has been elected president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust at Sivagiri, securing the support of six members in the 11-member board. Swami Visudhananda was elected general secretary, while incumbent treasurer Swami Saradananda was re-elected to the post.

The 11 members took the oath as board directors before outgoing president Swami Satchidananda, who lost the elections to the Board of Sreenarayana Dharma Sangham Trust Sivagiri for 2026-2031, held on October 22. The new office bearers were elected after paying tributes at the Maha Samadhi.

Swami Rithambharananda, a three-term general secretary in 2006, 2011 and 2021, got elected, defeating Swami Anapekshananda, who got the support of five members. Curiously both of them were part of the same panel during the elections held lat month. Swami Visudhananda, who was elected as general secretary on Friday, has earlier served as both board president and general secretary.

In the elections held on October 22, a total of 11 members including incumbent general secretary Swami Subhangananda, Swami Rithambharananda were re-elected. The panel had six members and was certain to run the new administration. However during the elections on Friday, one of the panel members contested from the opposite panel.

The election verdict gains significance in the current political scenario. Outgoing Satchidananda used to share warm relations with the ruling Congress, and was not in the good books of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Others in the director board are former general secretary Swami Sandrananda, Swami Anapekshananda, Swami Nithyaswaropananda, Swami Dharmachaithanya, Swami Yogananda, Swami Ambikananda, Swami Guruprakasham. A total of 32 sanyasis contested to be on the 11-member board.

The election to Sivagiri Mutt has always witnessed tight contests. Post Swami Saswathikananda, there were two powerful factions led by Swami Prakasananda and Swami Sookshmananda. Prakasananda came to power through legal proceedings. Swami Visudhananda got elected later. Though Sookshmandanda was elected last time, the administration went to Satchidananda. This time around Sookshmananda chose not to contest.