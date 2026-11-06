US midterm elections: Kozhikode family celebrates Abdul El-Sayed’s historic win

KOZHIKODE: For Kozhikode-based businessman Jukaku Abdul Majeed, the election of Abdul El-Sayed as the first Muslim to enter the US Senate is more than a landmark moment in American history. It is a deeply personal triumph, as El-Sayed is the husband of his niece, Sarah Jukaku.

Of Egyptian descent, El-Sayed’s historic victory has brought immense happiness to the extended family, which watched the election unfold with prayers and anticipation. Majeed recalled that when he spoke to Sarah just a week before the result, she had sounded far from confident about her husband’s chances. “Muslims constitute only around 2.5% of the US population. We never imagined that the outcome would be in his favour, given the circumstances. His victory came as a blessing,” Majeed said.

The road to victory, he said, was anything but easy. El-Sayed faced a fiercely contested campaign, relying largely on grassroots support and public contributions rather than money-driven political mobilisation. His forthright positions on Palestine also attracted intense criticism and allegations from political opponents. Overcoming these challenges to secure the Senate seat made the achievement all the more significant, Majeed said.

The road to victory, he said, was a nything but easy. El-Sayed faced a fiercely contested campaign, relying largely on grassroots support and public contributions rather than money-driven political mobilisation. His forthright positions on Palestine also attracted intense criticism and allegations from political opponents. Overcoming these challenges to secure the Senate seat made the achievement all the more significant, Majeed said.