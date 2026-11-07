After 5 yrs, NTPC Kayamkulam plant back in action with methanol trial

ALAPPUZHA: The NTPC’s Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Plant at Kayamkulam has achieved a major milestone by synchronising its Gas Turbine-2 (GT-2) with the power grid after nearly five-and-a-half years of inactivity. The unit has also completed a trial run using methanol as fuel, marking a breakthrough in the country’s efforts to explore alternative fuels for power generation.

“The plant can now generate electricity using naphtha, LNG or methanol. This is a rare achievement,” an NTPC official said.

The turbine was initially fired using high-speed diesel (HSD) before being switched to methanol. During the trial, GT-2 operated on methanol for around three-and-a-half hours and achieved a maximum load of 40 MW, demonstrating the feasibility of methanol-based power generation.

Around 100 MW of electricity was transmitted to the state grid during the operation, officials said. The achievement assumes significance as the unit had remained idle for more than five years. Its operational health was maintained during this period through the efforts of NTPC engineers and employees.

The trial is expected to pave the way for exploring cleaner and more sustainable energy options.