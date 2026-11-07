Airlifted to Vantara, elephant calf Maya gets another chance at life

KOCHI: For 18-month-old Maya, the struggle for survival began with a herd that never returned. Found abandoned when she was barely a day old, the elephant calf was raised by veterinarians and mahouts at Abhayaranyam, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility in Kodanad, Ernakulam. Now, facing the possibility of euthanasia after a series of injuries left her incapable of standing, Maya has been granted another chance.

On Friday, she was airlifted to Vantara in Gujarat for specialised treatment. The journey began at 9.30 am when Maya was moved out of Abhayaranyam in an animal ambulance.

Unable to stand on her own, Maya had to be lifted by a group of people and placed inside a specially prepared cage. Accompanied by veterinary doctor Binoy Babu and her mahout Nikhil Babu, the calf was transported to the Kochi airport, where she boarded a chartered aircraft to Ahmedabad at 1.30 pm.

For those who cared for her since infancy, it was a chance to see an animal they helped raise get another shot at life. “Patrollers first spotted Maya in April 2025. She had been abandoned by her herd beside a river. The herd failed to get Maya on her feet, and eventually left her behind. We brought her to Abhayaranyam,” said assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Jyothish J Ozhakkal.

Maya was born with genetic disorders and physical deformities. It survived on milk and nutritional supplements under the care of veterinarians and mahouts. For 18 months, they were Maya’s constant companions.