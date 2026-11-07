Airlifted to Vantara, elephant calf Maya gets another chance at life

KOCHI: For 18-month-old Maya, the struggle for survival began with a herd that never returned. Found abandoned when she was barely a day old, the elephant calf was raised by veterinarians and mahouts at Abhayaranyam, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility in Kodanad, Ernakulam. Now, facing the possibility of euthanasia after a series of injuries left her incapable of standing, Maya has been granted another chance.
On Friday, she was airlifted to Vantara in Gujarat for specialised treatment. The journey began at 9.30 am when Maya was moved out of Abhayaranyam in an animal ambulance.
Unable to stand on her own, Maya had to be lifted by a group of people and placed inside a specially prepared cage. Accompanied by veterinary doctor Binoy Babu and her mahout Nikhil Babu, the calf was transported to the Kochi airport, where she boarded a chartered aircraft to Ahmedabad at 1.30 pm.
For those who cared for her since infancy, it was a chance to see an animal they helped raise get another shot at life. “Patrollers first spotted Maya in April 2025. She had been abandoned by her herd beside a river. The herd failed to get Maya on her feet, and eventually left her behind. We brought her to Abhayaranyam,” said assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Jyothish J Ozhakkal.
Maya was born with genetic disorders and physical deformities. It survived on milk and nutritional supplements under the care of veterinarians and mahouts. For 18 months, they were Maya’s constant companions.
Vantara plans six-month treatment programme
But her fragile condition took a turn for the worse after a fall around July 2026. She suffered a right shoulder fracture. The additional strain on her left forelimb led to another injury. X-rays showed that her bones were thinner than normal, making recovery difficult.
A medical board was constituted to assess her condition and decide on treatment. Following a radiological study, it recommended euthanasia. The limited medical facilities available at the facility offered little scope for treating her injuries. Preparations were initiated after the forest department okayed the recommendation following consultations with senior officials.
However, before taking that final step, authorities considered whether specialised treatment elsewhere could offer her a chance. Vantara was contacted. A team visited Abhayaranyam, examined Maya and offered to take her in.
“The medical board recommended euthanasia because there were no other options available to us. Following directions from chief wildlife warden P Pugazhendi and other officials, we explored whether Vantara could give the calf a chance of survival. They agreed to take her and provide specialised treatment,” Jyothish said.
Vantara has proposed a six-month treatment programme that could involve advanced procedures including hormone and gene therapy. The transfer was arranged at Vantara’s expense in coordination with the forest department.
The Kochi airport made arrangements at its domestic cargo terminal to handle the calf and her transport cage. Veterinary examinations were also conducted before take-off and during the journey to monitor her condition. Dr Binoy and mahout Nikhil accompanied her on the journey. Nikhil will remain with her throughout the treatment process and monitor her progress.
“He will stay with Maya during the course of her treatment. If she recovers, he will bring Maya back to Keralam,” Jyothish said.
Spread over 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Vantara was founded by Anant Ambani and is among the world’s largest animal rescue and rehabilitation centres. It has around 80 full-time veterinarians specialising in wildlife treatment. Its facilities include specialised elephant ambulances and hot spas.
For Maya, it means access to best available medical care. Whether the treatment will help her stand again remains uncertain. But after being abandoned soon after birth and spending months fighting injuries that threatened her life, the little calf has at least been given more time to fight.