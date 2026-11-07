CJP brings ‘Jantar Mantar’ protest to Kochi, Prakash Raj leads rally against SIR

A protest rally organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as part of its ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ campaign began at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday, with around 500 activists taking part, organisers said.

The rally, led by actor Prakash Raj, is demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP founder Abhijith Dipke, who arrived at Cochin International Airport earlier in the day to attend the protest, said the party's campaign against Kumar would continue until an independent and impartial electoral system was ensured in the country.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Dipke alleged that elections held under the present Chief Election Commissioner could not be trusted, claiming that they were being manipulated to benefit one political party.

"The fight against Gyanesh Kumar will continue until we get an independent and impartial election system in India. That is very necessary because, under Gyanesh Kumar, elections cannot be trusted. They are being rigged only to help one party, and we have seen plenty of examples of that," he said.

Dipke also expressed confidence that a large number of young people would participate in the protest, claiming that Kerala had the highest number of registered CJP members.

"I am pretty sure the young population of Keralam, the youth of Keralam, will come out in large numbers today. From our database, I can definitely tell you that the largest number of registered CJP members are from Keralam," he said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Chintha Jerome also joined the march. Participants carried national flags and raised slogans against the CEC.

The rally is scheduled to conclude at Rajendra Maidan, where Dipke will address a protest meeting.

Police personnel have been deployed along the route to regulate traffic and prevent road blockades.

The protest comes amid a series of confrontations between the CJP and the Delhi Police over demonstrations in the national capital. CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which the Delhi Police had designated as a protest site last month.

Dipke was subsequently detained ahead of a Tiranga March announced by the party in Delhi.

CJP leaders were also recently questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with cases registered over protests in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)