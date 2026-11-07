Ex-Keralam Excise Commissioner seeks Vigilance probe against two senior officers over bribery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day he was removed from office, Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao recommended a Vigilance probe against two senior officers over alleged bribery. He also accused the department of bypassing him in transfer decisions.

In a report to the Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes) on Friday, Rao said 32 Excise and Circle Inspectors were transferred on November 4 without his knowledge. Section staff told him that the transfer lists were prepared after consultations with service associations and the Excise Minister’s office.

Rao named Joint Excise Commissioner S Vinod and Alappuzha Deputy Excise Commissioner Ajay and sought a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also recommended that both officers be shifted from field postings.

According to an informer quoted in the report, Vinod allegedly took Rs 50,000 from Ganga Bar in Muvattupuzha for approvals related to bar timings and licence extension. The informer also alleged that Ajay collected Rs 30,000 from the owner of Roma Centre bar in Kayamkulam during inspections. The report said the bar owner was known to the Excise Minister.

Rao’s report further alleged that Ajay took Rs 1 lakh for a toddy shop licence and owned benami property.