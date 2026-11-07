Farms to tables abroad! Cochin International Airport Ltd ‘cooks up’ plan

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd is preparing to house the country’s first integrated packhouse for agricultural produce that could give farmers across the state a common facility to access domestic and international markets. The facility is proposed to come up at the airport to collect, sort, grade, process and pack farm produce from different parts of the state before dispatching it to various destinations.

A feasibility study for the integrated packhouse-cum-logistics park has been completed. Cold-chain facilities will help preserve perishable goods during storage and transit. The plan is part of CIAL’s move to expand its cargo operations beyond freight handling.

The proposed packhouse is among the major projects under CIAL’s Cargo Vision 2030 that aims to turn Kochi into a logistics hub connecting air cargo with seaports, railways, roads and inland waterways.

The idea is to make it easier for farmers to bring their produce to one location where it can be prepared for markets. Instead of depending on fragmented collection and packing arrangements, exporters will have access to a common facility before sending consignments by air or other modes of transport.

CIAL is also evaluating a cargo community system that will digitally connect airlines, customs, cargo operators, freight forwarders, customs brokers and transporters. The system is expected to enable paperless procedures, real-time cargo tracking and faster information exchange. Mechanised cargo movement systems and specialised equipment are also being introduced to reduce manual handling and delays.

The airport is also looking to connect its cargo operations with Cochin Port and the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal. CIAL has also developed a transfer cargo security hold and is working with the civil aviation ministry and other regulatory agencies to operationalise the facility.

This will allow cargo arriving from different Indian cities to be consolidated at Kochi before being sent abroad. International cargo arriving here could also be redistributed to domestic destinations. Subject to approvals, Kochi could become the first airport in the country to have an integrated transfer cargo facility.