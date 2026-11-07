Farms to tables abroad! Cochin International Airport Ltd ‘cooks up’ plan

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd is preparing to house the country’s first integrated packhouse for agricultural produce that could give farmers across the state a common facility to access domestic and international markets. The facility is proposed to come up at the airport to collect, sort, grade, process and pack farm produce from different parts of the state before dispatching it to various destinations.
A feasibility study for the integrated packhouse-cum-logistics park has been completed. Cold-chain facilities will help preserve perishable goods during storage and transit. The plan is part of CIAL’s move to expand its cargo operations beyond freight handling.
The proposed packhouse is among the major projects under CIAL’s Cargo Vision 2030 that aims to turn Kochi into a logistics hub connecting air cargo with seaports, railways, roads and inland waterways.
The idea is to make it easier for farmers to bring their produce to one location where it can be prepared for markets. Instead of depending on fragmented collection and packing arrangements, exporters will have access to a common facility before sending consignments by air or other modes of transport.
CIAL is also evaluating a cargo community system that will digitally connect airlines, customs, cargo operators, freight forwarders, customs brokers and transporters. The system is expected to enable paperless procedures, real-time cargo tracking and faster information exchange. Mechanised cargo movement systems and specialised equipment are also being introduced to reduce manual handling and delays.
The airport is also looking to connect its cargo operations with Cochin Port and the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal. CIAL has also developed a transfer cargo security hold and is working with the civil aviation ministry and other regulatory agencies to operationalise the facility.
This will allow cargo arriving from different Indian cities to be consolidated at Kochi before being sent abroad. International cargo arriving here could also be redistributed to domestic destinations. Subject to approvals, Kochi could become the first airport in the country to have an integrated transfer cargo facility.
The expansion is backed by existing cargo infrastructure and growing volumes. CIAL handled 72,178 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2025-26, which is nearly 60% of Keralam’s air-cargo traffic. Perishable goods contributed more than 30,000 tonnes. CIAL is also expanding its cold-chain facilities to handle more temperature-sensitive goods. The export terminal currently has storage facilities in the 2°C to 8°C and 15°C to +5°C range. Additional sub-zero storage at -18°C is being developed for frozen products.
Pharmaceutical logistics is another area of focus. CIAL has initiated good distribution practices certification for a facility that will maintain temperatures between 15°C and 25°C. The facility is expected to become operational within six months on a 2,500 sqft space with an initial target of 2,500 MT of annual handling capacity.
CIAL’s future cargo infrastructure will also incorporate energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Managing director S Suhas said Cargo Vision 2030 would expand CIAL’s role beyond conventional airport cargo handling by creating stronger links between farmers, exporters, industries, airlines and logistics operators. “Kochi has the location, infrastructure and connectivity to emerge as a major logistics gateway for South India. Our focus is on creating efficient linkages between farmers, exporters, industries, airlines and logistics operators, while developing the infrastructure required for new cargo segments and multimodal movement. The objective is to build a platform that can support Keralam’s access to global markets over next decade,” Suhas said.