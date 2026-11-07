‘I will join their hunger strike’: Prakash Raj backs 16 suspended students in Keralam, targets UDF government

KOCHI: Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday threatened to join the hunger strike by 16 suspended students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, near Kochi, if they were not allowed to appear for their examinations.

He also criticised the Congress-led Kerala government and Higher Education Minister Roji M John over the university's action against the students.

Visiting the university, where the students have been on hunger strike for the past six days, Raj urged the minister to intervene and resolve the issue, saying the students should be allowed to write their examinations while an inquiry into the allegations against them could proceed.

"I have come here for a protest, but I promise that if this continues, I will come and sit with them here. I have no problem. I can stop everything and come and sit here," he said.

Accusing the university and the state government of adopting a "dictatorial" approach towards students who raise questions and protest against issues affecting them, Raj asked how long authorities would continue to suppress dissent among young people.

"What is this anarchy, dictatorial behaviour of the university or the education minister of this state? How long will everybody become like Modi and the Central government to stop youngsters from protesting and asking questions," he said.

The 16 students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 over alleged inadequacies in campus facilities. They were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.

The university subsequently denied them permission to appear for their examinations. The Kerala High Court's single bench had directed the university to allow them to sit for the examinations, but a division bench later stayed the order. The students then approached the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court's single bench to decide the matter.