‘I will join their hunger strike’: Prakash Raj backs 16 suspended students in Keralam, targets UDF government

KOCHI: Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday threatened to join the hunger strike by 16 suspended students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, near Kochi, if they were not allowed to appear for their examinations.
He also criticised the Congress-led Kerala government and Higher Education Minister Roji M John over the university's action against the students.
Visiting the university, where the students have been on hunger strike for the past six days, Raj urged the minister to intervene and resolve the issue, saying the students should be allowed to write their examinations while an inquiry into the allegations against them could proceed.
"I have come here for a protest, but I promise that if this continues, I will come and sit with them here. I have no problem. I can stop everything and come and sit here," he said.
Accusing the university and the state government of adopting a "dictatorial" approach towards students who raise questions and protest against issues affecting them, Raj asked how long authorities would continue to suppress dissent among young people.
"What is this anarchy, dictatorial behaviour of the university or the education minister of this state? How long will everybody become like Modi and the Central government to stop youngsters from protesting and asking questions," he said.
The 16 students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 over alleged inadequacies in campus facilities. They were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.
The university subsequently denied them permission to appear for their examinations. The Kerala High Court's single bench had directed the university to allow them to sit for the examinations, but a division bench later stayed the order. The students then approached the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court's single bench to decide the matter.
Questioning the allegations against the students, Raj asked the authorities to produce evidence to substantiate claims that they had physically attacked the vice-chancellor and questioned her modesty.
"This is not done. You have to come and stand with the students, make them write the exams and conduct an investigation," he said.
Raj also questioned the university's decision to approach the court after the single bench had ruled in favour of allowing the students to appear for the examinations, alleging that legal provisions were being used to prevent them from writing the tests.
Defending the students' right to protest, he said they should not be forced to apologise for raising concerns about campus facilities.
"This generation is not Savarkar's to write sorry petitions. This generation protests with the strength of what Gandhi has taught them and asks questions with the rights Babasaheb Ambedkar has given them. This is not Manusmriti, this is the Constitution," he said.
He urged Roji M John, who represents the constituency, to engage with the students, understand their grievances and work towards a resolution rather than demand apology letters or resort to suspensions.
Raj also thanked the SFI, DYFI and other youth organisations for supporting the protesting students.
(With inputs from PTI)