Ill in jail, well abroad: Kerala HC warns ex-DGP on bail

KOCHI: Noting that former DGP Tomin J Thachankary had not spent a single day in jail despite being sentenced to four years in a disproportionate assets case, the Kerala High Court on Friday orally remarked that when in jail he claims illness and when outside he is healthy enough to work abroad. The court further orally warned that it could even consider cancelling his bail.

Justice A Badharudeen said a report from the jail superintendent showed that Thachankary remained hospitalised throughout his prison term, from the day he was admitted to jail until his release.

The court was hearing the former DGP’s plea to modify a bail condition that bars him from leaving India without permission. “He has not been in jail even for a day. Nicely stayed in the hospital. There, he has 1,000 ailments. Now, no ailments, wants to go to Dubai and do a job. How can it be,” the HC said.

Don’t repeat lies, court warns ex-DGP

“Don’t repeat lies before the court. This type of person needs to be treated seriously. If this is the position, I may go for the option to cancel the bail,” the court said.

The medical report submitted to the court said the prison medical officer had examined Thachankary on September 17, following his admission to the central prison. His medical history showed that he had coronary artery disease (CAD) and underwent coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery in 2009.