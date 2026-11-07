Keralam Home Minister appalled by crimes involving minors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government strongly espouses the opinion that under-aged criminals should not escape law using the cover of the Juvenile Justice Act and hence it would approach the Central government for amending sections in the act that proves conducive for minors involved in grave crimes, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday.

Chennithala said the situation has come to such a pass that under the Juvenile Justice (JJ Act), those who have not reached 18 years can commit murder or attack anyone. “Society is demanding a change in rules. But since JJ Act is a Central rule, the state government has its limitations. So after consulting with legal experts, the state government will approach the Central government seeking amends to the Act,” he added.

The minister said he was appalled by the crimes in which the accused are juveniles and reiterated that strict action will be taken against them as well as those engaged in drunken driving.

The minister added that under the existing rules, culpable homicide not amounting to murder is punishable by five years. The accused in the Cheranalloor case was granted bail on that grounds. Those accused in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram are a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old and they were thinking that they could escape being minors.