Keralam: Leader of Oppn, CM trade charges over power deal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the row over the power purchase deal, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Minister V D Satheesan traded charges over the government decision to go for short-term power purchase through the GNA Energy platform. While Pinarayi accused the government of creating artificial power shortage under the pretext of a crisis, Satheesan rejected the allegation saying the KSEB had warned that the state could face power cuts if the available power was not secured.

Initiating the attack on Friday morning, Pinarayi termed the power purchase deal suspicious and urged the government to release all documents related to the GNA deal.

“It should be examined whether the government’s actions are aimed at protecting corporate interests. Usually, KSEB takes decisions on matters related to power procurement. The government should intervene only if the board makes a wrong decision. However, the CM is taking a position that contradicts both the power minister and the KSEB,” Pinarayi said.

Dismissing the chief minister’s statement made on Wednesday that the previous LDF government had purchased power through the GNA platform, Pinarayi clarified that the LDF government had not bought electricity from the company.

“The CM is trying to mislead the public,” he said.

He also alleged that GNA was facing a SEBI probe.

“According to the insider trading case, GNA is alleged to have leaked sensitive information from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to make windfall profits by manipulating the shares of the Indian Energy Exchange. The CM is showing undue interest in an establishment facing such an investigation,” Pinarayi said.

Later in the day, Satheesan came up with a detailed statement dismissing the allegations over the deal.