Keralam: On a journey of healing, a doctor walks the extra mile

KALPETTA: Some of his patients lived so deep inside the forests that reaching a hospital was a struggle for them. Some did not even recognise the symptoms of the diseases they were battling. For Dr K Prabhakaran, these were not reasons to wait for patients to seek treatment, but reasons to take healthcare to their doorsteps. For 33 years, he travelled beyond hospital corridors, into remote tribal settlements and homes across Wayanad, earning the affection of people who saw in him not just a doctor, but someone they could turn to in times of distress.

As he retires from government service, the first medical graduate from the Kuruma community leaves behind a career defined as much by compassion as by medical service.

His own journey to becoming a doctor was an unlikely one.

Born to Krishnan and Janaki at Edakkal House in Ambalavayal, Prabhakaran studied at the Government School in Ambalavayal and St Mary’s College, Bathery.

With little guidance about career choices, he initially pursued BSc Chemistry before discovering the MBBS entrance examination through his classmates.

“I had no mentors to guide me. Nobody had even told me about the MBBS entrance examination. Biology was my favourite subject, so I had chosen that group in pre-degree. It was only during my degree studies that I learnt about the entrance examination and decided to apply along with my classmates,” he recalls.

Getting into Kozhikode Medical College was only the beginning. “For the first few months, I found it difficult to follow the syllabus. But slowly, I managed to catch up,” he says.