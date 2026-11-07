Keralam: Security deposit puts Bihar murder accused in dock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint operation by police teams from Keralam and Bihar has resulted in the arrest of a key accused in the murder of RJD leader Baidyanath Mahto in Bihar last September.

Ajaz Mohammed, a native of Dumra in Sitamarhi district in Bihar, who was working as a driver in Kollam, was taken into custody by the Kollam East police on Friday at Andamukkam.

The investigation was initiated after a Bihar police team reached Kollam on Monday following a tip-off that the accused had moved to Keralam.

Ajaz has been living in a rented house in Andamukkam with his family, including his parents, wife, and three children. He had worked as a driver for a few advocates and later in some footwear shops in the area.

“Ajaz has a friend in Kottiyam, who helped him take a house on rent and a new SIM card. Based on the information from Bihar police, we reached out to him and collected details of the accused. It was difficult to trace him as he could not be reached over phone,” said Abhilash R, a special branch officer who was part of the investigation team.

Though police inspected his house, Ajaz and his family had left the house to avoid arrest.