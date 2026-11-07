Private bus drivers are ‘Yamas on the streets’, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the reckless and dangerous driving of private buses, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that private bus drivers were not the “lords of the streets” but “Yamas on the streets”.

The court made the scathing observation after examining footage of the accident at Kakkanad in which a young woman was killed.

After viewing the video of the incident, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed: “Look at the way lives are being claimed. She’s somebody’s daughter. Drivers must drive with fear. When you let these people take the law into their own hands like this, particularly on a street like this where there are no footpaths, a catastrophe is waiting to happen.”

“There are complaints coming from citizens that buses are being driven very recklessly. The drivers try to create fear among commuters by sounding their horns. The buses are encroaching on footpaths, posing a danger to pedestrians,” the court observed.

When the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (law and order and traffic), Kochi city, who appeared before the court, submitted that the driver concerned had been arrested, the court said: “I am not concerned with the arrest of the driver. They don’t respect the law. These drivers are not the lords of the streets.