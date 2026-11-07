Rail Neer availability slows to a trickle at stations and in trains

KOLLAM: Rail Neer is increasingly becoming a rare commodity at railway stations in the region, with other market brands gradually replacing the Indian Railways’ packaged drinking water. Passengers have also raised concerns about sellers overcharging for bottled water at stations and on trains.

During a visit to several railway stations, including Kollam, Edamon and Tenkasi, TNIE found Rail Neer bottles difficult to find. Vendors were offering private brands instead, citing the unavailability of new stocks.

A highly placed official attached to IRCTC in Keralam said, “We had a Rail Neer plant in Parassala which has now ceased functioning. This has impacted supply. In emergency situations, we do get bottles from the Chennai plant. We have identified a piece of land in Eraniel for setting up a plant, which on coming online should normalise supply.”

Moreover, according to Railway guidelines issued in 2025, the maximum selling price of a one-litre bottle of Rail Neer and other packaged drinking water brands sold on trains and railway premises is Rs 14.

At Kollam station a while back, TNIE found mineral water bottle being sold for Rs 15. A passenger travelling to Chennai the same day said that an IRCTC catering vendor had demanded Rs 15 for a bottle. “When I pointed out the mandated price of Rs 14, he said I would have to pay Rs 15 if the payment was via GPay. The logic remains unclear. With cash payments, vendors may cite the difficulty of providing change. In some cases, at intermediate halts on a long-haul journeys, many even charge Rs 20, taking advantage of the situation,” the passenger said.