Swami Rithambaranandha is Sivagiri Trust president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid dramatic developments, Swami Rithambaranandha was elected as the new president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust Sivagiri. Rithambaranandha, who switched sides during the polls, won with the support of six members in the 11-member board. Swami Visudhananda was elected general secretary while incumbent treasurer Swami Saradananda got another term in the same role.

The development has come as a major setback to the Swami Subhangananda group which was expected to win all the three posts. The Subhangananda panel, which enjoyed the support of six members including Swami Rithambharananda, was certain to run the new administration.

During the elections on Friday, the panel proposed Swami Anapekshananda as its presidential candidate. Following which, Rithambharananda defected to the rival panel, contested as its presidential candidate and won. With six members on one side, the same panel bagged the post of general secretary and treasurer too.