Keralam

Swami Rithambaranandha is Sivagiri Trust president

The development has come as a major setback to the Swami Subhangananda group which was expected to win all the three posts. T
Former president Swami Sachidananda administers the oath of office to newly elected Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Rithambaranandha, general secretary Swami Vishuddhananda and treasurer Swami Sharadananda at a ceremony held at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Nov 6, 2026.
Former president Swami Sachidananda administers the oath of office to newly elected Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Rithambaranandha, general secretary Swami Vishuddhananda and treasurer Swami Sharadananda at a ceremony held at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Nov 6, 2026. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid dramatic developments, Swami Rithambaranandha was elected as the new president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust Sivagiri. Rithambaranandha, who switched sides during the polls, won with the support of six members in the 11-member board. Swami Visudhananda was elected general secretary while incumbent treasurer Swami Saradananda got another term in the same role.

The development has come as a major setback to the Swami Subhangananda group which was expected to win all the three posts. The Subhangananda panel, which enjoyed the support of six members including Swami Rithambharananda, was certain to run the new administration.

During the elections on Friday, the panel proposed Swami Anapekshananda as its presidential candidate. Following which, Rithambharananda defected to the rival panel, contested as its presidential candidate and won. With six members on one side, the same panel bagged the post of general secretary and treasurer too.

Sivagiri Trust
Swami Rithambaranandha

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