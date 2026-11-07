The wait continues for Thuruthy residents

The twin towers at Thuruthy were meant to end a long struggle for nearly 400 families in cramped, dilapidated homes across Kalvathy, Thuruthy, and Koncheri colonies in Fort Kochi. Their agonising wait, however, continues.



More than a year after the inauguration, the keys have not been handed over.



In Kalvathy Colony, 68 families live in one-bedroom houses. “When someone dies here, the local anganwadi holds the body so relatives and neighbours can pay their respects, and toddlers lose a day of classes,” says a resident, who requests anonymity.



The struggle is not new. Conceived under Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) in 2012 during the tenure of mayor Tony Chammany, the project has seen a shameful lag.