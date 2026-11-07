The wait continues for Thuruthy residents

The twin towers at Thuruthy were meant to end a long struggle for nearly 400 families in cramped, dilapidated homes across Kalvathy, Thuruthy, and Koncheri colonies in Fort Kochi. Their agonising wait, however, continues.
More than a year after the inauguration, the keys have not been handed over.
In Kalvathy Colony, 68 families live in one-bedroom houses. “When someone dies here, the local anganwadi holds the body so relatives and neighbours can pay their respects, and toddlers lose a day of classes,” says a resident, who requests anonymity.
The struggle is not new. Conceived under Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) in 2012 during the tenure of mayor Tony Chammany, the project has seen a shameful lag.
The plan included apartments for 398 families. Construction began only in 2017, and it was halted after the initial phase.
Funding constraints, flawed estimates and delayed contractor payments were cited as reasons for the prolonged delay.
Things gathered momentum when Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) joined the project. Construction was completed by January 2025, and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the complex with much fanfare on September 27. Handover, however, did not happen.
In February 2026, TNIE reported that the sewage treatment plant was yet to be operational and the beneficiary list was still being verified at the time of inauguration. In August, finally, the corporation assured that the keys would be handed over to the beneficiaries on Kerala Piravi Day (November 1).
“But that didn’t happen. We don’t know when its doors will be opened for us. All the documents they asked us to submit were filed before the authorities,” says Nafeesa, 60, of Kalvathy, as she fills potable water from a public tap.
“The new apartments, with water connections, would spare many of us from this daily struggle.”
P M Haneefa, who has lived in Kalvathy for 20 years, says he has not been able to repair his broken front door after a cardiac surgery that landed him in financial distress.
“It has been tough on us. They gave us hope, and then kept us languishing in misery. Why are we left to suffer in these cramped buildings with no basic amenities?” he asks.
Similar lament echoes in Thuruthy and Koncheri colonies too. These colonies are home largely to toiling-class families. Young men often move out after marriage, while elderly parents remain, waiting for the flats.
“Most of the houses here are in dire need of repair. Issues like leaking roofs forced some out of the house,” says Ramees, a construction worker in Thuruthy Colony. “There are concerns about the safety of children as well.”
Another resident, Rabiya, says “inhuman” conditions". “Due to the dilapidated state of the buildings, many toilets cannot be used. People are forced to share ones in a usable condition,” she says.
Kalvathy councillor Fousiya Muhammed says incomplete works were a major reason for the delay. “Each apartment unit needed an individual electricity connection. Some other technical issues also had to be resolved,” she explains.
“Remaining works, including compound walls, are in their final stages. The corporation wants to hand over all flats together.”
Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman Antony Painuthura says the beneficiary list needed revision. “Some people had died, some wanted to be eliminated from it. After such changes, the list has been almost finalised,” he says.
Another official points to delay in obtaining police clearance certificates sought by the defence department, given the complex’s proximity to strategic installations such as a naval training centre. “This issue has been cleared now,” says an official.
Mayor V K Minimol maintains that the delay was caused by “pending works and procedural requirements”. “We will hand over the flats at the earliest,” she says.
For families that have waited more than a decade, this is yet another promise to pin their hopes on until the keys to dignified homes reach their hands.
The Twin Towers
Tower 1:
199 flats, 11 floors, executed by corporation,
L41.74 cr
Tower 2:
195 flats, 13 floors by CSML
L44.01 cr
Total:
394 flats
Each new flat has a living and dining area, a bedroom, a kitchen, a balcony and two toilets. The complex also has lifts, an anganwadi and space for shops and community activities.