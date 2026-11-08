After Karnataka flags issue, Keralam government orders ethanol checks in fuel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Congress-ruled Karnataka accusing oil marketing companies (OMCs) of excessive ethanol blending in petrol, the party-led UDF government in Keralam has ordered inspections to examine whether petrol sold in the state contains ethanol beyond the prescribed 20% limit.

The civil supplies and consumer affairs department will collect samples from various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for testing.

“Minister Anoop Jacob directed the commissioner of civil supplies and consumer affairs to conduct the inspections after holding discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan,” a release from the minister’s office said.

It added that no instance of excessive ethanol blending in petrol had so far come to the government’s notice.

Per regulations, officials ranging from the department commissioner to taluk supply officers are authorised to conduct inspections and initiate legal action. Stringent action would be taken if adulteration was detected, the note added.

The move comes amid a controversy in Karnataka, where the government has alleged that petrol sold by major OMCs contained ethanol well above the prescribed 20% limit. State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said laboratory tests were conducted on 14 selected samples, drawn from 63 samples collected from across seven districts, of which ethanol content was found to exceed the prescribed limit in 11, with the highest reading at 31.2%.

The findings have been disputed by state-owned oil firms, which questioned the sampling and testing procedures. The Union petroleum ministry has also disputed the state’s findings, citing test results showing compliance with prescribed standards.

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