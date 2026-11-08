Calicut University to resume classes online after campus violence, students barred from entry

MALAPPURAM: Teaching departments on the Calicut University campus, which had been closed indefinitely following the violence that erupted after last month's union elections, will resume classes online from Monday.

Students will not be allowed to enter the campus or the men's hostel for the time being, as the university authorities have decided against resuming in-person classes, citing the possibility of further clashes.

The decision was taken during discussions between Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran and Malappuram District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John.

Faculty members have been directed to report for duty as usual, while Heads of Departments have been instructed to ensure the smooth conduct of online classes.

As part of measures to prevent further violence, the District Police Chief has recommended the formation of a monitoring committee comprising political party leaders, parents and teachers. The installation of streetlights at strategic locations on the campus has also been proposed. Police deployment will continue on the campus until a peaceful atmosphere is restored.

A peace meeting involving elected representatives, political party leaders and government officials has been scheduled for Monday at the Malappuram Collectorate.

Meanwhile, university union chairperson and SFI leader Deepak criticised the decision, alleging that the university had taken it without consulting student representatives. He said students wanted to return to the campus immediately, particularly as semester examinations were scheduled to begin on Monday.

"We condemn the university's stand. Students want to return to the campus immediately. Our semester examinations were also scheduled to begin on Monday, but they have been rescheduled following the decision to conduct classes online. While affiliated colleges will hold examinations from Monday, the university is planning to conduct them separately after the campus reopens, with a different set of question papers," he said.

Deepak said the SFI was ready to ensure that no fresh clashes erupted on the campus.

"If the university is reluctant to reopen the campus fearing violence, we can assure them that the SFI will not create any trouble. However, we are not sure what stand the MSF and KSU leadership will take," he added.