INTERVIEW | ‘Nipah will keep recurring, 50 per cent of bats there must be infected’

Could you elaborate on how this gap affects the public healthcare delivery mechanism today?

In 2011, when I became health secretary, I saw a major problem—hypertension and diabetes had both spiked significantly. It happened because we neither collected actual data nor recognised the changing circumstances to formulate a response. We are yet to look at new issues. What will be the difference in climate health? What are the problems of ageing? We lack the tradition to understand such scenarios or respond to it.

But we usually get health data from institutions. So, did the flow decrease or was it because surveillance cells became deficient that we didn’t get early data?

Health data comes from two reliable sources – National Sample Survey and National Family Health Survey. Based on its data analysis, we ponder over policy changes. The problem is that transparency is politically expensive. I told Shailaja Teacher that we must not hide data. She agreed. During the Nipah outbreak, we got a lot of credit for being 100% transparent.

Handling Nipah was a major task. How was your initial response?

There was a lot of panic at the time. I used to get up from sleep at midnight. Nipah mortality is between 70 and 100%. We were 18 days late and could not identify the extent of the spread. Simulations assessed it could go up to 254 cases in the whole of Malabar. We were prepared for 300 cases. We were short of PPE kits. We didn’t know what to do. Some say it was a PR exercise, but those who went through it knew how serious it was then. The things we did were against the rule books. We set up a research committee with assistance from WHO. The state can’t do these on its own, but we still did it as the times demanded so. I could have been dismissed for each of the steps taken at the time.