Keralam: CPM plans outreach to regain lost social connect, revive house visits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to regain lost ground following its electoral debacle, the CPM has decided to reach out to prominent personalities and strengthen its grassroots engagement through a systematic house-to-house campaign.

The decisions were taken at the party’s extended state conference as part of efforts to reconnect with different sections of society and move beyond its traditional support base.

“In the extended state committee, there was serious discussion and criticism over the CPM losing touch with the people,” said a senior CPM leader. “The delegates pointed out that the party, which once knew the pulse of the people, had lost that connection after continuing in power in 2021. They asked the leadership to revive its outreach programmes,” he added.

As part of the initiative, the party will organise meetings with prominent personalities from different walks of life, irrespective of their political views, to understand their concerns and strengthen its engagement with society.

Over the past decade in power, several public intellectuals and Left-leaning sympathisers have reportedly distanced themselves from the CPM over political and ideological differences. The party's internal assessment also attributed its electoral setback partly to its perceived departure from secular values, leading to a loss of support among secular voters.

“The CPM realises that unless it wins back this electoral constituency, it cannot return to power. The grassroots outreach programme is aimed at achieving that,” a Central Committee member said.