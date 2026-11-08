Mahamagha: Keralam revenue department insists on joint event, sets seven-day duration

MALAPPURAM: The proposed Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunavaya is heading for a stalemate, with the revenue department insisting that the rival factions of Juna Akhada and Margadharshak Mandal organise the event jointly to secure the proposed venue. The department has also made it clear that the venue can be allotted for only seven days, citing possible traffic and law-and-order issues.
At a meeting held in Thirunavaya on Saturday, Tirur RDO P Anwar Sadhath conveyed the state government’s position to representatives of both factions.
The proposed venue, a bend of the Bharathapuzha between the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple and Thavanur Mahasiva Temple, will be allotted only for a jointly organised event.
The intervention follows a similar stand taken by Navamukunda Temple trustee Zamorin, who has also made joint organisation a condition for granting access to the temple premises.
However, the meeting ended without a breakthrough, with both factions refusing to accept the suggestions. The Juna Akhada has announced a Kumbh Mela-model event from January 15 to March 6, led by Mahamandaleshwar Anandavan Bharati. The Margadharshak Mandal, meanwhile, has announced a Kerala-style Mahamagha Mahotsavam from January 22 to February 21.
Tirur Dineshan, an organising committee member of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam organised by the Margadharshak Mandal, said the faction was unwilling to compromise on the duration of the traditional event.
“The revenue department cited traffic and law-and-order concerns if the festival continued for several days. However, Mahamagham has traditionally been observed for 28 days. It has been 12 years since we last organised the event. We cannot cut short the festival, and we have conveyed this to the RDO,” he said.
He also objected to the Juna Akhada’s plan to model the event on the North Indian Kumbh Mela.
“Thirunavaya has no history of Kumbh Mela. If Anandavan Bharati abandons the claim and stops calling Mahamagham a Kumbh Mela, we are happy to welcome him and work together,” Dineshan said.
Meanwhile, Sangh Parivar leaders are attempting to broker a settlement. Hindu Aikya Vedi patron K P Sasikala expressed confidence that the factions would eventually come together.
“We are sure that both groups will eventually come together and organise the event jointly as a unified Hindu group,” she told TNIE.
Despite the deadlock, the Juna Akhada has constituted an organising committee, with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanandagiri Maharaj as chief patron, Anandavan Bharati as president and Sadhvi Avantika Bharati as in-charge.