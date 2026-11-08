Mahamagha: Keralam revenue department insists on joint event, sets seven-day duration

MALAPPURAM: The proposed Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunavaya is heading for a stalemate, with the revenue department insisting that the rival factions of Juna Akhada and Margadharshak Mandal organise the event jointly to secure the proposed venue. The department has also made it clear that the venue can be allotted for only seven days, citing possible traffic and law-and-order issues.

At a meeting held in Thirunavaya on Saturday, Tirur RDO P Anwar Sadhath conveyed the state government’s position to representatives of both factions.

The proposed venue, a bend of the Bharathapuzha between the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple and Thavanur Mahasiva Temple, will be allotted only for a jointly organised event.

The intervention follows a similar stand taken by Navamukunda Temple trustee Zamorin, who has also made joint organisation a condition for granting access to the temple premises.

However, the meeting ended without a breakthrough, with both factions refusing to accept the suggestions. The Juna Akhada has announced a Kumbh Mela-model event from January 15 to March 6, led by Mahamandaleshwar Anandavan Bharati. The Margadharshak Mandal, meanwhile, has announced a Kerala-style Mahamagha Mahotsavam from January 22 to February 21.

Tirur Dineshan, an organising committee member of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam organised by the Margadharshak Mandal, said the faction was unwilling to compromise on the duration of the traditional event.