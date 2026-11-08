Senior Congress leader Vazhakkan holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As ongoing discussions on the appointment of the next KPCC president gain momentum, senior Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan, one of the contenders for the post, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take up the matter. The meeting comes amid speculation over minister A P Anil Kumar being also considered for the KPCC chief post.

The Congress has been weighing the community representation aspect of the proposed organisational changes. A senior Congress leader said that if KPCC president Sunny Joseph is replaced, a leader from the Christian community should be given a key organisational position, considering that Sunny’s appointment had helped the party maintain good relations with the Church. In that case, the party may consider giving the post of UDF convener to a leader form the Christian community, if it decides to replace incumbent Adoor Prakash.

“Sunny Joseph’s appointment had helped the party maintain a good relationship with the Christian communities and church, ahead of the last local body and assembly elections. Thus, giving the post of UDF convenor to a leader from the Christian community should be seriously considered,” said a senior Congress leader.

Sunny was appointed as the KPCC chief in 2025, replacing K Sudhakaran. “However, while revamping the organisation, ensuring representation to the Ezhava community, one of the largest communities in the state, also remains a concern. Adoor Prakash was given the UDF convenor post as Sudhakaran was replaced by Sunny,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Vazhakkan, who is a close ally of Ramesh Chennithala, said that the political developments in the state, including the appointment of the party chief, were discussed with the AICC chief. The next Lok Sabha elections are nearing. Thus the political scenario and the appointments to key posts were discussed. The Congress has been following the one person-one post system. Maintaining community equations also remains crucial for the party,” he said.

Names of senior leaders Kodikunnil Suresh, Benny Behnan, Shafi Parambil, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan are also being considered for the next KPCC president post.