Banana plantation used as cover for MDMA trafficking; key link in Keralam supply network arrested

KOCHI: A 31-year-old man allegedly ran an interstate drug trafficking network by recruiting youngsters to transport MDMA from Bengaluru to Keralam and coordinating its distribution through Instagram. The Aluva police have arrested Dhanesh S Nair, alias Dani, suspected to be a key supplier in the racket.
Investigators found that Dhanesh allegedly used his banana plantation and agricultural land at Nanjangud, near Mysuru, as a cover for drug trafficking and distribution. Videos recovered from the mobile phones of the accused showed how narcotics were concealed inside banana bunches to evade detection.
Dhanesh, who was staying at Nanjangud, was arrested from Angamaly by a special investigation team led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose. Police seized 803 grams of hashish oil and eight grams of MDMA from his possession.
The breakthrough came during the investigation into the arrest of Harikrishnan, who was caught with 185 grams of MDMA at a lodge in Aluva. Examination of his mobile phone provided crucial leads about Dhanesh's role in the supply chain.
A special investigation team under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan expanded the probe to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka before tracking down Dhanesh in Angamaly.
Known as 'Dani Bhai', Dhanesh allegedly used Instagram to coordinate the distribution network, issuing instructions to Harikrishnan and Shinu Sebastian. The two allegedly delivered drugs to customers and collected payments, which were then handed over to Dhanesh.
According to the police, Dhanesh recruited youngsters for drug trafficking and took them to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. The drugs were brought to Kerala in bulk and supplied to local dealers and consumers.
Earlier, based on information provided by Harikrishnan, the police arrested Shinu Sebastian from Thoppumpady with seven grams of MDMA. The arrests helped investigators uncover the wider supply network operating across Karnataka and Kerala.
The police are continuing the investigation to identify more members of the network and dismantle the interstate drug supply chain.