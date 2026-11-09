Banana plantation used as cover for MDMA trafficking; key link in Keralam supply network arrested

KOCHI: A 31-year-old man allegedly ran an interstate drug trafficking network by recruiting youngsters to transport MDMA from Bengaluru to Keralam and coordinating its distribution through Instagram. The Aluva police have arrested Dhanesh S Nair, alias Dani, suspected to be a key supplier in the racket.

Investigators found that Dhanesh allegedly used his banana plantation and agricultural land at Nanjangud, near Mysuru, as a cover for drug trafficking and distribution. Videos recovered from the mobile phones of the accused showed how narcotics were concealed inside banana bunches to evade detection.

Dhanesh, who was staying at Nanjangud, was arrested from Angamaly by a special investigation team led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose. Police seized 803 grams of hashish oil and eight grams of MDMA from his possession.

The breakthrough came during the investigation into the arrest of Harikrishnan, who was caught with 185 grams of MDMA at a lodge in Aluva. Examination of his mobile phone provided crucial leads about Dhanesh's role in the supply chain.