Congress positive on Church demand for Christian to head minorities panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the delay in appointments to various boards, corporations and commissions in the state, the Church is pushing for a Christian as the head of the Kerala State Commission for Minorities, a request the Congress is learnt to be considering seriously.

According to sources, Church representatives met top government officials recently and conveyed their suggestions and requests regarding appointments to the commission.

Kerala Catholic Church spokesperson Joshy Vadakkan said the minorities commission has never had a Christian as its head.

“When we say minorities commission, there should be representation of all minorities. However, no Christian has ever served as its chairperson,” he said, adding that the same was true for the minority welfare department.

“We have communicated this with top leaders and the state government. The government has responded to our request positively,” he said. There are reports that senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation is among those being considered for the post.