Congress positive on Church demand for Christian to head minorities panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the delay in appointments to various boards, corporations and commissions in the state, the Church is pushing for a Christian as the head of the Kerala State Commission for Minorities, a request the Congress is learnt to be considering seriously.
According to sources, Church representatives met top government officials recently and conveyed their suggestions and requests regarding appointments to the commission.
Kerala Catholic Church spokesperson Joshy Vadakkan said the minorities commission has never had a Christian as its head.
“When we say minorities commission, there should be representation of all minorities. However, no Christian has ever served as its chairperson,” he said, adding that the same was true for the minority welfare department.
“We have communicated this with top leaders and the state government. The government has responded to our request positively,” he said. There are reports that senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation is among those being considered for the post.
Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader said the appointment of a Christian as the head of the commission should be “seriously discussed.”
“In 2013 and 2016, we appointed members from Christian community and a chairman from the Muslim community (to the commission). The appointment of a Christian leader as chairman should be seriously discussed,” he said.
The Church also wants the implementation of the J B Koshy Commission recommendation that representation of different minority communities be ensured in the commission.
The minorities commission was formed under the Kerala State Commission for Minorities Act, 2014, with retrospective effect from May 15, 2013. In 2017, an amendment removed the stipulation that the chairperson and members should belong to different communities.
“It was following concerns raised by various Christian denominations that the J B Koshy Commission made the recommendation. It should be implemented,” said a source.