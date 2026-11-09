Contractor appears before Keralam Vigilance bureau in probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Contractor V O Sajan appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday in connection with a preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a road project undertaken when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the Keralam Public Works Department secretary years ago.
Sajan, a native of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, appeared at the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) office in Muttathara. Speaking to reporters before entering the office, Sajan alleged that the earlier investigation was inadequate and that statements supporting CEC Kumar alone had been recorded while ignoring crucial evidence pointing to his alleged involvement.
"There is sufficient information available. However, a detailed investigation was not conducted in the initial stage. It was because of the absence of such an investigation that Gyanesh Kumar was not made an accused in the case," he added.
Sajan alleged that the Chief Commercial Manager of the company made a statement initially indicating Kumar's involvement in it. However, he claimed that the official was summoned again four months later and threatened with difficulties in clearing his bills unless Kumar's name was removed from the statement.
He alleged that the second statement was recorded under pressure, resulting in Kumar's name being dropped.
Sajan said documentary evidence was available in this regard and expressed hope that the VACB would examine these aspects as part of the current probe.
Recently, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), undertaken in 2006 when Kumar was serving as the PWD secretary.
The KSTP had undertaken a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore in 2006 to reconstruct the MC Road stretch from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.
The contract for which went to PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering.
Lee See Been, the project engineer of the Malaysian company, allegedly raised several complaints during construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died b suicide.
Due to Been's passing and Kumar's central deputation to New Delhi, the probe did not continue in 2006.
The investigation comes at a time when Congress and other opposition parties are carrying out protests against the CEC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kumar is yet to react to the investigation and the allegations against him.
(With inputs from PTI)