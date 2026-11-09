Contractor appears before Keralam Vigilance bureau in probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Contractor V O Sajan appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday in connection with a preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a road project undertaken when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the Keralam Public Works Department secretary years ago.

Sajan, a native of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, appeared at the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) office in Muttathara. Speaking to reporters before entering the office, Sajan alleged that the earlier investigation was inadequate and that statements supporting CEC Kumar alone had been recorded while ignoring crucial evidence pointing to his alleged involvement.

"There is sufficient information available. However, a detailed investigation was not conducted in the initial stage. It was because of the absence of such an investigation that Gyanesh Kumar was not made an accused in the case," he added.

Sajan alleged that the Chief Commercial Manager of the company made a statement initially indicating Kumar's involvement in it. However, he claimed that the official was summoned again four months later and threatened with difficulties in clearing his bills unless Kumar's name was removed from the statement.

He alleged that the second statement was recorded under pressure, resulting in Kumar's name being dropped.