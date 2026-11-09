Kerala to strengthen elderly care; plans caregiver course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to strengthen elderly care and address the growing challenges of an ageing population, the state government plans to introduce a one-year practical caregiver course and establish a volunteer corps of Plus Two students to support senior citizens across the state.

On Monday, the Department of Senior Citizens entered into an MoU with 12 institutions to strengthen academic, research, technological and institutional collaboration in elderly welfare.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would develop a comprehensive elderly-care network by coordinating local self-government institutions, NGOs and other agencies.

He said that stringent legal action including prosecution, will be taken against those who abandon or drive their elderly parents out of their homes and stressed that caring for senior citizens should become a social culture rather than remain the government's responsibility alone.

The proposed caregiver course will be designed after studying the curricula followed in Germany, the UK and Australia, with modifications to suit Kerala's requirements.

The one year practical programme will be positioned just below nursing in terms of professional training. Caregivers will be deployed through a coordinated mechanism involving the government, local bodies, NGOs and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.