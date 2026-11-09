Kodikunnil Suresh gets support from senior party leaders for KPCC chief post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the selection of new state Congress president has entered a crucial phase, senior leader Kodikunnil Suresh’s prospects seems to have received a boost, with the influential trio of A K Antony, V M Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran—whose advice the high command seeks on the state’s matters at critical junctures — learnt to be backing him.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan is also learnt to be in favour of Kodikunnil. Meanwhile, another strong contender for the post, Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar— also a Dalit leader— has the backing of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The final choice may well decide who holds the upper hand in the party’s state unit as Satheesan and Venugopal are supporting different candidates.

An eight-time MP, Kodikunnil has risen through the ranks from the KSU unit level to the DCC, KPCC and AICC. Several other senior leaders who had backed Satheesan in the race for the CM’s post are also in his favour. According to the leaders supporting Kudikunnil, the trio’s support stems from the fact that he had missed out on the post three times.

Kodikunnil first lost out to Mullappally on grounds of seniority. The next time, he stepped aside for K Sudhakaran after the high command promised him a chance in future. On the third occasion, as the selection came just ahead of the assembly elections, the high command opted for a Christian face to woo the community’s votes.