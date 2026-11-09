Kodikunnil Suresh gets support from senior party leaders for KPCC chief post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the selection of new state Congress president has entered a crucial phase, senior leader Kodikunnil Suresh’s prospects seems to have received a boost, with the influential trio of A K Antony, V M Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran—whose advice the high command seeks on the state’s matters at critical junctures — learnt to be backing him.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan is also learnt to be in favour of Kodikunnil. Meanwhile, another strong contender for the post, Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar— also a Dalit leader— has the backing of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The final choice may well decide who holds the upper hand in the party’s state unit as Satheesan and Venugopal are supporting different candidates.
An eight-time MP, Kodikunnil has risen through the ranks from the KSU unit level to the DCC, KPCC and AICC. Several other senior leaders who had backed Satheesan in the race for the CM’s post are also in his favour. According to the leaders supporting Kudikunnil, the trio’s support stems from the fact that he had missed out on the post three times.
Kodikunnil first lost out to Mullappally on grounds of seniority. The next time, he stepped aside for K Sudhakaran after the high command promised him a chance in future. On the third occasion, as the selection came just ahead of the assembly elections, the high command opted for a Christian face to woo the community’s votes.
Dalit-Christian balance may shape Cong appointments
Besides Kodikunnil’s track record, Satheesan’s preference is also learnt to stem from his reluctance to go for a Cabinet reshuffle less than six months into the government’s term. Anil Kumar, a two-time minister and a KPCC working president, too built his career from the lower rungs. Though some leaders claim Anil Kumar is not keen on the post, he told TNIE that he would take up any assignment the party entrusts him.
The selection process will formally begin with AICC general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi submitting a report to the high command. Based on it, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal will finalise the names. Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision. As in the selection of the CM, the high command will seek the views of senior leaders, including the trio.
It is highly unlikely that the AICC would pick a KPCC president or UDF convener completely disregarding Satheesan’s views. If a Dalit leader is named KPCC president, the UDF convener post is likely to go to a leader from the Christian community to strike a balance. Senior leader Joseph Vazhakkan’s name is doing the rounds for the post.