Morphing cases quadruple in Keralam, children targeted in one out of five

Despite the rising number of cases, convictions remain rare. Only two accused were convicted in cases recorded in the five years covered by the data, which police officers attributed to ongoing trials in most cases. While the accused were acquitted in 13 cases, courts disposed of 37 cases during the same period.

The increase in cases at a time when AI’s popularity has risen is not merely coincidental. State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) IG P Prakash pointed out that AI apps and websites are being actively used to generate morphed images.

“There are so many AI tools available on the internet today, which can generate such photos within seconds. There is little we can do against these websites as most of them are hosted outside India. A concerning development is that children are also being increasingly found on the guilty side,” Prakash told TNIE.

Stating that people also engage in such activities because of the enmity stirred up in their respective schools, colleges, or workplaces, Prakash added that there are cases, although rare, of morphing being used as a revenge for a breakup or marital discord.

Pointing out that people, mostly youngsters, engage in such crimes without realising the consequences, AI expert Muralikrishnan Chinnadurai said that empowerment of both education and enforcement systems is important to fight new-age crimes.

“On one side, focus must be given to educating people about the ethical use of AI and the legal implications if they do not adhere to the same. On the other, the system should also be equipped to combat AI-based cybercrimes through due investment and training for police personnel, and if required, even for the judiciary,” he said.