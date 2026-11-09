Samastha sidelines League, seeks direct channel with Keralam CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The influential Sunni organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (EK faction) has initiated steps to establish a direct channel of communication with the chief minister on matters concerning the Muslim community, representation in government committees and religious affairs, in a move that could alter its traditional relationship with the IUML.

The move is being viewed as unprecedented as the League has traditionally dealt with issues concerning Samastha and the Muslim community in successive UDF governments.

The move is being viewed by the League leadership as an attempt to recreate the circumstances that prevailed under the previous LDF government. During the LDF’s tenure, then CM Pinarayi Vijayan had established direct contact with both Sunni factions, effectively denying the League the role of an intermediary.

A representation submitted by Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal to V D Satheesan on July 13, within two months of the new government assuming office, reveals that the organisation’s attempt to establish direct communication with the CM had begun much earlier.