The curious world inside Joshy’s frames

KOCHI: The age-old tussle between lines and colours finds a truce in the works of Joshy Benedict. His latest animated short, ‘Touched as Water’, gives lines the space to stretch their legs and tell a story steeped in emotional depth. Stripped of elaborate detail, the film allows its minimal drawings to carry the weight of an emotion that words might struggle to capture.

Joshy makes elements recede into the distance or emerge towards the viewer, but never lets this play with perspective take him away from the core of the story. The film follows two brothers and the grief that follows their separation.

This mastery of lines won him his second National Film Award for Best Animation Film in the non-feature category. His first came for ‘A Coconut Tree’, a play of colours set against the mundane yet meaningful life of a family. Narrated like from the eyes of a cinematographer, the film lets colours, light and shadows evolve with the story and the moods of its characters.

The two visual languages meet in his graphic novels, ‘Koprachevu’ and ‘Pannimalathu’, where lines and colours come together with remarkable finesse. There is little pomposity in the works of the two-time National Award-winning animator.