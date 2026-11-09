‘Time Bank’ to reward elderly support in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What if the 60 minutes you spent helping an elderly person today earn you assistance in your hour of need, years later?

This is the principle behind Time Bank, a community-based mutual support system that Keralam plans to introduce statewide. The proposal assumes significance as nearly one in four people in the state is projected to be aged 60 and above by 2036.

The newly-established department of senior citizens has drawn up the proposal for Time Bank, treating voluntary service hours as a social resource and creating a mechanism for reciprocal community support. The concept was first introduced in Elikulam panchayat in Kottayam under the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

“Under the proposed system, time that registered volunteers spend helping senior citizens will be digitally recorded and converted into time credits,” director of the department Arun S Nair told TNIE.

Though detailed guidelines are yet to be formalised, the department envisages allowing participants to redeem accumulated credits for assistance when required or transfer them to their family members, following models practised in countries such as the UK.

Since students may have to wait several years before they need to redeem the credits, the department is also exploring options to make them usable earlier, including as grace marks in academics or for travel and fuel coupons.

A digital platform will form the backbone of the system, incorporating volunteer registration, recording of service hours and a time-credit mechanism, supported by a mobile app or web portal and a management information system dashboard.

The department plans to mobilise volunteers through the National Service Scheme, NCC, Student Police Cadets, Scouts & Guides, Kudumbashree, youth clubs, educational institutions and residents’ associations.