Wayanad’s farmers face double whammy

KALPETTA: Honey producers in Wayanad are battling a double threat. On one hand, invasive hive beetles are destroying bee colonies. On the other, low-cost fakes sold as ‘Wayanadan honey’ are undermining the credibility of genuine local produce.
The hive beetles lay eggs inside hives and the larvae feed on wax and honey. As they grow, they damage the honeycomb structure, contaminate honey with waste and trigger fermentation. A leaking hive is one of the telltale signs of an infestation.
Krishnan, president of the Wayanad Gramavikas Farmers Producers Company, who maintains around 300 beehives at Madakkimala, said proper hive management is crucial to keeping the pest at bay. “The beetles attack only colonies with weak bee population.
The best way to prevent an infestation is to ensure the colony remains strong through proper care. During monsoon, sugar syrup should be provided to the bees to help maintain the colony’s strength and prevent them from abandoning the hive,” he said.
On the spread of fake honey in the market, Krishnan said it posed a bigger challenge as it threatened the reputation of Wayanadan honey and the prospects of local producers.
“Several shop owners are selling fake goods under the Wayanadan brand. This is creating a severe crisis for our farmers who are genuine producers,” said Krishnan whose collective had launched the brand ‘Gramavila’ to market honey and value-added products, including beeswax and honey-based face cream online.
“Some sellers bring tulsi honey and drumstick flower honey to the market, claiming those possess medicinal properties and special aroma. In Wayanad, where there are no extensive tulsi or drumstick plantations, how can bees collect such large quantities of these plants’ nectar? Consumers believe the traders’ claims and buy the products. Upon realising they lose faith in traders and ultimately in Wayanadan honey itself,” he said.
Ajmal Nalakath, founder of Wayanad-based Beelieve Wild Spice Distributor, said the aroma and taste of natural honey varies depending on the season and flowers from which bees collected nectar.
Nalakath suspects some sellers might be adding essences to honey to create specific aromas and market it as honey derived from particular flowers. “During off-season, some producers may add essence to honey to give it a particular fragrance. I have seen social media videos promoting tulsi and drumstick flower honey. They may be adding essence,” he said.
Beetles, fake honey
On one hand, invasive hive beetles are destroying bee colonies
On the other, low-cost fakes sold as ‘Wayanadan honey’ are undermining the credibility of genuine local produce