Wayanad’s farmers face double whammy

KALPETTA: Honey producers in Wayanad are battling a double threat. On one hand, invasive hive beetles are destroying bee colonies. On the other, low-cost fakes sold as ‘Wayanadan honey’ are undermining the credibility of genuine local produce.

The hive beetles lay eggs inside hives and the larvae feed on wax and honey. As they grow, they damage the honeycomb structure, contaminate honey with waste and trigger fermentation. A leaking hive is one of the telltale signs of an infestation.

Krishnan, president of the Wayanad Gramavikas Farmers Producers Company, who maintains around 300 beehives at Madakkimala, said proper hive management is crucial to keeping the pest at bay. “The beetles attack only colonies with weak bee population.

The best way to prevent an infestation is to ensure the colony remains strong through proper care. During monsoon, sugar syrup should be provided to the bees to help maintain the colony’s strength and prevent them from abandoning the hive,” he said.

On the spread of fake honey in the market, Krishnan said it posed a bigger challenge as it threatened the reputation of Wayanadan honey and the prospects of local producers.