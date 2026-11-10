BJP leader Yuvaraj Gokul booked for allegedly inciting communal disharmony through Facebook post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode Police has registered a case against BJP leader Yuvaraj Gokul over his Facebook post on Saturday, through which he allegedly tried to incite communal disharmony.

The post, shared on 27 October, claims that inscriptions 'ISIS' and '786' were made on an idol placed in the premises of a temple at Koithoorkonam. While Yuvraj claims in his post that a temple like this existing in a place with a lesser number of Hindus might be irritating for some, he also alleged that the Nedumangad assembly constituency has so many 'Pakistanis'.

However, the photo shared by Yuvaraj does not clearly show the markings 'ISIS' as claimed by him in the post. While the BJP condemned the police case against the leader, Yuvraj said that the term 'Pakistani' was used in the post as a usage.

According to the FIR, the accused, who had political intentions, shared a Facebook post on October 27, inciting communal disharmony. In his post, Yuvraj claims that the Nedumangad assembly constituency has many 'Pakistanis' and that whichever Pakistani it is, it won't take long for them to understand there are people to question them as well.

Pothencode Police said that the post also invited violent communal comments from other people, following which SDPI workers gave a complaint against the BJP leader to the Nedumangad DySP, which was later transferred to the Pothencode Police.

Responding to the TNIE, Yuvraj said that the incident took place a few days before he even posted the photo. "Even though a complaint was taken against me on Saturday evening, the FIR was not made public in the THUNA website. If people can link any minor inconvenience to a 'Gujarat-model', then there is no issue in the term of 'Pakistanis', which I place just as a usage," he said.

Yuvaraj also added that similar issues of holy clothes found to be displaced or torn in the same idol, which the police tried to play down by stating that it could be due to stray dogs' action.

Meanwhile, BJP officials informed that the party will stage a protest at the Nedumangad DySP office on Wednesday.