Driving drunk? You may end up losing your licence in Keralam

KOZHIKODE: The government is considering cancelling the licences of motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said in Kozhikode on Monday.

High-level discussions are on between the police and transport minister on implementing the proposed measure. The police have been instructed to intensify inspections across the state and take stringent action against those driving under the influence of intoxicants.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is absolutely unacceptable. The police will not show any leniency towards those who violate the law. Strict legal action will be initiated against them,” Chennithala said.

He said the police had so far apprehended around 17,000 people for drunk driving. Special night-time combing operations would across Keralam to identify those driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants.

On a recent statewide inspection of school buses, Chennithala said 57 drivers were found drunk during a single-day drive.

The government is also considering amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act to address incidents involving minors driving vehicles and causing accidents. “None should assume the Act is a shield for any kind of misconduct,” he said. He added that action would be taken against private buses violating speed limits.

He said the second phase of the state’s anti-drug campaign, Toofan, would begin on November 16, focusing on bringing people struggling with drug addiction back into mainstream society.