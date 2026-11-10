From movies to medical science: Polarised glasses tech finds groundbreaking new calling in India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in India, the technology powering polarised glasses that popularised 3D-format movies, including Malayalam’s pioneering My Dear Kuttichathan, has found a new calling: helping surgeons see inside the human body.

A collaborative effort of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) and Barton Hill Government Engineering College, the platform, named StereoSurge, converts routine CT and MRI scans into high-definition stereoscopic models, allowing doctors to map procedures with greater precision before entering the operating room. It is designed to enhance medical education and research, while also offering potential applications in pre-surgical planning and patient counselling.

The project was conceived as a research initiative by three students of the 2025 information technology batch of the engineering college. After graduation, the team -- comprising Anand S, Radev Krishna M R and Devadathan A -- took the project forward through incubation at SCTIMST-TIMed, the institute’s technology business incubator, and established Feraura Pvt Ltd.

“StereoSurge started as a purely academic research project between Sree Chitra and Barton Hill. Our primary focus is medical education and research, where understanding the depth and spatial relationship of anatomical structures is extremely important,” said Anand, co-founder of Feraura.

Unlike conventional medical visualisation systems that display reconstructed anatomy on a flat screen, StereoSurge uses a dual-projection system based on polarisation technology. Two projectors simultaneously project images onto a specialised silver screen. Viewers wearing 3D glasses in a darkened room can perceive depth and spatial relationships between different anatomical structures. The setup comprises a customised projection unit, a computer, specialised software, a silver screen and 3D glasses.

The system can accommodate around 200 viewers simultaneously, making it particularly useful for medical colleges, where an entire classroom can observe and learn from the same three-dimensional visualisation.